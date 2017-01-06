'Good progress' in cleaning up Changi oil spill: MPA

SINGAPORE: “Good progress” has been made in containing and cleaning up the oil spill in Singapore’s waters following the collision of two container vessels, said Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Friday (Jan 6).



The Tuesday night collision off Johor's Pasir Gudang port resulted in about 300 tonnes of oil being spilled.

At least three fish farms in the East Johor Straits were affected, with one farmer telling Channel NewsAsia on Thursday that he had already lost about 1,000 fish and that damages could run up to S$700,000. Changi Beach was also partially closed for clean-up operations.

On Friday, MPA said that clean-up work is still going on at Changi Point Ferry Terminal, fish farms at Nenas Channel, and at Noordin Beach on the northern coast of Pulau Ubin.

Oil spill response vessels as well as containment booms and spill recovery equipment such as harbour busters, skimmers and absorbent booms and pads have also been deployed, said MPA.

It added that no new patches of oil have been spotted along the East Johor Straits.





Booms being deployed to block any possible oil residue. (Photo: Vanessa Lim)

Port operations remain unaffected, said MPA, adding that it and other government agencies are monitoring the situation closely and will "carry out necessary clean-up efforts".

MPA said that members of the public who spot any oil patches in Singapore's waters or coastline can contact its 24-hour marine safety control centre at 63252488 or 63252489.