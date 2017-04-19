Google aims to train 1,000 Singaporean business leaders by 2019

SINGAPORE: US tech giant Google will work with global training provider AVADO, SPRING Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to launch a digital leadership and marketing programme aimed at fostering the next generation of digital leaders in Singapore.

The programme, called Squared Online for SMEs, aims to equip businesses with the knowledge and skills to boost their in-house digital marketing capabilities, Google announced on Wednesday (Apr 19). The programme also shows businesses how to reach global consumers using online resources, and includes classes in topics such as search engine marketing and analytics.

Ghislain Le Chatelier, Google’s regional director for South East Asia, Global Marketing Solutions said, “We know that SMEs have limited resources and that they’re looking for help to grow. Getting digital and mobile right is the key to future success. By offering a dedicated digital marketing programme for SME leaders, we hope to help them export using the web, grow their customer base and thrive in an increasingly mobile-first world .”