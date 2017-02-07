Government can explore assisted living model for special needs adults: Tan Chuan-Jin

SINGAPORE: The Government can explore assisted living models for adults with special needs, Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin said in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 7). He was responding to a question by Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC, Denise Phua.

Ms Phua said the assisted living model for seniors in Singapore has received good feedback. Such a model is an alternative to nursing homes, and provides the elderly with more space and privacy. Mr Tan said the government can explore further some options that might be useful for adults with special needs and whose families may not be able to care for them.

Ms Phua also asked whether the senior group homes can accommodate two elderly people instead of the current three, as she has received feedback that the homes can get very crowded. She said this is especially the case when the elderly need wheelchairs to move around.

“It is really very crowded especially as wheelchairs are involved and in the sharing of common facilities such as toilets in the rental unit. I’d really appreciate if the Minister can take a look at this model again to see if this can be on par with the occupancy numbers in just like a typical rental flat of an HDB,” Ms Phua said.

She also asked for a review of scheme as it does not seem to be a popular option since it was launched in 2012. A senior group home is typically located in a public rental block and comprises about six to eight units shared by between two and three people.

Mr Tan said the group homes are meant for elderly Singaporeans who need some assistance. He said the three-to-a-room model was also implemented as this “raises the level of mutual support…as Senior Group Homes are not designed to provide round-the-clock care”.

Still, Mr Tan said the system has been under review and if a better model needs to be put in place. The uptake for such homes, typically run by voluntary welfare organisations, has been low. According to reports, only 14 homes were built as of last year, despite a target of 60 homes when the model was first launched.