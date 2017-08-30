Government commits S$2.8m to groom startups in supply chain and logistics industry

SINGAPORE: Government agencies SPRING Singapore and Workforce Singapore (WSG) are committing S$2.8 million to groom the next generation of startups in supply chain and logistics.



This will be done through the Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Playground (SCLIP) which was launched on Wednesday (Aug 30). Set up by industry body Supply Chain Asia (SCA), it is part of the logistics Industry Transformation Map that was rolled out last November.



Over the next 18 months, 12 startups will be working on solutions to transform the logistics and supply chain industry, as part of an incubator programme at SCLIP. The aim is to help cut down processes through automation and drive manpower-lean business models.



Among the projects is a robot that will assist workers who are picking products off the shelves in warehouses. The robot is the result of a partnership between analytics company Cosmiqo and software solutions firm Infolog, as well as students from the National University of Singapore.



Instead of going back and forth to pack the items, the robots will take over this task and leave the worker to concentrate on picking the right products.



SCLIP will help strengthen Singapore's position as the region's leading logistics hub, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Dr Koh Poh Koon.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"The supply chain and logistics industry has undergone major transformation over the last few years. We are seeing local and global startups disrupt traditional practices through smart warehousing, smart trading and smart transportation. This trend of disruption and constructive transformation must continue," said Dr Koh.



"For Singapore to stay relevant, we will need to build a collaborative ecosystem for large companies and startups alike, to develop and adopt innovative supply chain solutions," he added.



SCLIP, as a platform, will also bring various industry partners together and encourage collaboration. This is expected to generate more than S$50 million in business ventures over the next 18 months, said Dr Koh at its official opening.



The logistics industry is also expected to achieve a value-add of S$8.3 billion and create 2,000 new jobs over the next five years. But Dr Koh noted that the industry is evolving due to the growth of e-commerce. Singapore's e-commerce market is set to grow from US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in 2015 to US$5.4 billion by 2025, he added.



"To keep up with evolving customer expectations in this digital arena, there is an increasing need to develop a pool of e-commerce supply chain professionals to ensure the competitiveness of Singapore as an e-commerce hub," Dr Koh said.



As such, SCA and WSG are rolling out the Professional Conversion Programme to encourage mid-career switchers to join the industry.



More than 60 people will benefit from the programme, and Channel NewsAsia understands that if there is a strong demand, it will be expanded to accommodate more.

