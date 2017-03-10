Government does not interfere with Temasek’s leadership succession: Indranee

SINGAPORE: Succession planning for Temasek’s leadership is a matter for the company’s board and not something the Government interferes with, Senior Minister of State for Finance Indranee Rajah said on Friday (Mar 10).

She was speaking in Parliament in response to a question from Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leon Perera, who asked about the timing and candidates for the CEO succession process at Temasek Holdings.



Ms Indranee said the state investment company has a committee which reviews and makes recommendations to the board on succession planning for key positions. This includes board members as well as the company’s CEO.

For CEO succession planning, the Temasek board reviews and tracks a list of candidates, including those within the company as well as those outside, she said.

“This confidential list of candidates ranges from those who can step in immediately to younger candidates who could be potential successes beyond the five-year period. The Temasek board meets with potential successes regularly to get to know them and assess their suitability,” Ms Indranee said.

While the timing and candidate for CEO succession are the purview of the Temasek board, as a Fifth Schedule company under the Singapore constitution, the CEO’s appointment is subject to the President’s approval, she added.

“The important thing to understand is that Temasek operates as a commercial entity. This is not something where the Government interferes with that management,” she said.

“They approach it the same way any other corporation or commercial entity does - which is you determine when you think is the best time, if there is a need to have a change of CEO or a succession, and as the need arises you will do what is necessary.”