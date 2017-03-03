Government is keeping a close eye on business costs, economy: Lim Hng Kiang

SINGAPORE: The Government will continue to support local firms through challenges and is keeping a close eye on business costs, said Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang at the Committee of Supply debate for his ministry’s budget on Friday (Mar 3).

Rising business costs, in particular rental costs, has been brought up by several Members of Parliament (MPs) this week as a key issue that local firms are struggling with.

Mr Lim said the Government will keep a close eye on business costs to ensure they do not rise excessively. On the issue of rental costs, its contribution to total business costs vary across sectors, said Mr Lim. He added that "the problem has not been so severe," given that rental rates have fallen across all industries over the last three years.

Acknowledging concerns about how the impending hike in water prices, as well as the implementation of the carbon tax and changes to the diesel duty, may add pressure to businesses, Mr Lim said these new measures are expected to have a “moderate impact on business costs overall”.

However, some industries may face bigger impact, such as the food manufacturing and semiconductor segments which could take a bigger hit from higher water prices. “We will monitor the differentiated impact across industries, and calibrate our economic support policies as appropriate,” Mr Lim said in Parliament.



Amid an uncertain outlook and an uneven performance across the economy, Mr Lim said business sentiment in the country has been weak and a sense of insecurity lingers among local workers. But he added that "the Government closely monitors our economy, and stands ready to take decisive action if needed.”



However, he stressed that the economy stays on a “steady and stable growth trajectory”, with expectations for economic growth in 2017 to be similar to 2016.



In the short-to-medium term, Singapore’s restructuring efforts are gaining traction and the productivity gap between Singapore and other advanced economies has been narrowed. Meanwhile, the local labour market remains resilient, with wage growth staying comparable to many advanced economies, while Singapore has remained globally competitive by attracting a steady pipeline of investments.



STAYING OPEN AND CONNECTED



Externally, Mr Lim emphasised that Singapore needs to remain open and connected.



The Government will do so by continuing to leverage on trade agreements. In 2015, Singapore’s network of 21 free trade agreements (FTAs) and economic partnership agreements with 32 trading partners in multiple regions have helped companies to benefit from tariff savings of over S$900 million.



Moving forward, the Government will press on with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which will enable companies to source and export easily to regional markets, and reduce business costs by simplifying trading rules and procedures, Mr Lim said.



Singapore is also working with the ASEAN member states to improve trade facilitation through the ASEAN-wide Self-Certification regime and the ASEAN Single Window (ASW). These initiatives will also reduce the administrative burden and cost to traders, the minister added.



Singapore will also support homegrown firms by deepening linkages at the provincial, states and cities level, as well as strengthening internationalisation efforts.



According to Mr Lim, deeper linkages can be achieved via bilateral platforms and Government-to-Government (G2G) projects, such as in China where Singapore companies have made inroads through the seven provincial business councils. The third G2G project, the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI), "will also enable us to engage the provinces in Western China," said Mr Lim.



Lastly, the Government hopes to provide support for companies through the Global Innovation Alliance – an initiative set up for Singaporeans to gain overseas experience and build networks.



“The future economy will be characterised by a global network of innovation and talent. By linking our enterprises and students with overseas partners in major innovation hubs and key demand markets, our companies and people will benefit from the opportunities and overseas exposure. Similarly, Singapore can also tap on the best global talent and ideas to stay at the forefront of innovation,” Mr Lim said.