Government may pilot new contracting models for public sector building projects

SINGAPORE: The Government is looking at piloting collaborative contracting models for public sector construction projects, to minimise situations where designs need to be reworked, in turn causing inefficiencies and wastage.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said this on Wednesday (May 31) to about 700 architects and engineers who attended the first joint conference organised by the Board of Architects and the Association of Consulting Engineers Singapore.

Mr Wong explained that most of Singapore’s contractual arrangements follow current work processes, which are linear in nature. "So the risks are passed down from owner (and) developer to architect, to engineer, to contractor and then to the sub-contractor,” he said

But Mr Wong added that this way of thinking is “outdated”, as the demands of the built environment become increasingly wide-ranging and complex.



One way to promote collaborative contracting, he said, would be to involve engineers and contractors early on in the project, so that they can provide feedback on areas which may require refinements to the design before construction work begins.



“(When) all team members are bound together contractually, they share risks and rewards based on the achievement of the goals,” Mr Wong told the audience, adding that other economies like Hong Kong and the United States are also trying out different contracting models which allow for more collaboration.



“We will study how we can pilot some of these collaborative contracting models in our public sector projects – hopefully this will also encourage the private sector to follow suit," said Mr Wong.



This was among the ideas that the National Development Minister raised to improve the built environment sector, and industry players have welcomed it.



"Quite often the architects and engineers design a very generic design,” said Beca Asia emeritus chairman Lee Chuan Seng. “When the contractor comes in … (he) might have to change 30 to 50 per cent of the design to suit his way of construction.”

“But if you have alliancing, all that redesign work disappears because the architects and engineers design exactly as the contractor will want to build it," he explained.



A D Lab director Warren Liu agreed. “It will definitely be helpful if there is a system in which we can have a fair system of allowing contractors to participate at the design stage … They would then be aware of what the issues are and can contribute to solutions.”



On Wednesday, Mr Wong also said that the Government is studying ways to improve the use of digital building tools such as Building Information Modelling (BIM) to facilitate collaboration. With this technology, built environment professionals can access digital simulations of building plans and resolve design conflicts upfront.

But while progress has been made in encouraging the use of BIM, Mr Wong noted that "a lot of coordination and operational issues" still exist, particularly in its handover from architects to contractors downstream.



As such, the BIM steering committee, which is represented by built environment professionals and regulatory agencies, has been tasked to look into these operational issues.

