Government to call for S$2.4b of ICT tenders this year for Smart Nation projects

SINGAPORE: To speed up Singapore's digital transformation and its push in becoming a Smart Nation, the Government will be calling for a projected S$2.4 billion of information and communications technology (ICT) tenders in the 2017 fiscal year.

This was announced by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) on Wednesday (May 24) at its annual Smart Nation and Digital Government industry briefing.

About 22 per cent of the tenders – or about S$528 million - has been set aside for data analytics and digital citizen systems. These include a tender for the development and maintenance of the National Library Board’s integrated library system. There's also a tender for an online gateway for parents to view school events, provide consent for school programmes and events and monitor the academic progress of their child.

Another S$528 million has been earmarked for cybersecurity applications, including the development of a Government Security Operations Centre that will replace the current Cyber-Watch Centre in maintaining and offering cybersecurity to agencies and statutory boards.

According to GovTech, it will also take a different approach to cybersecurity through its use of data analytics to improve the prevention of and response to malware and cyberattacks. This tender will be issued in the first half of 2018.

About 9 per cent - or S$216 million - will also go into Smart Nation developments such as a pilot of a national lamp post sensor network that can collect environmental data or assist in future driverless vehicle communication.

MAJORITY OF TENDERS AWARDED TO SMES IN FY2016

GovTech on Wednesday also revealed that small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) made up about two-thirds of the total number of ICT contracts awarded in the 2016 fiscal year. Seventeen came under the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) Accreditation@IMDA programme, winning more than 90 of the roughly 500 contracts from Government agencies in 2016.

“Besides the established companies, we are glad that there is a growing pool of SMEs that have stepped up and embraced new technologies,” said GovTech chief executive Jacqueline Poh.

“We will continue to work with the industry and provide them with the foundational support to build Singapore as a Smart Nation. On the other hand, companies will also need to boost their ICT and engineering capabilities in order to keep up with the fast-changing technological landscape.”

This fiscal year’s budget is S$400 million less than the record S$2.8 billion set aside last year, mostly due to last year’s greater emphasis on developing IT infrastructure such as data centres and cabling.