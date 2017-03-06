Government to partner two leading employment agencies to help unemployed professionals

SINGAPORE: The Government will partner two private-sector employment agencies to help unemployed professionals get back to work, announced Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say in Parliament on Monday (Mar 6).

Speaking during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate, Mr Lim said these two agencies, who have been working with government agencies in the UK and Australia, were chosen because of their business focus on active, rather than passive job seekers.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat had announced in Budget 2017 that the Government will work with private placement firms to deliver better job-matching services for professionals.

The partnership is part of the Government’s plans to help more job seekers who are what Mr Lim described as “missed match” cases. “They are ready for the jobs, the jobs are suitable for them, but they are yet to find one each other,” he said.

The Government will partner these two agencies to help place PMETs who are made redundant, and those unemployed for 3 months or more.

The new partnership will be launched in the second quarter of this year, added Mr Lim.

TRANSFORMING THE NATIONAL JOBS BANK

In his speech, Mr Lim noted that “missed match” cases form the majority of job seekers. And the Government will make better use of technology to help more job seekers and employers find each other.

To this end, “major enhancements” will be made to the National Jobs Bank to transform it into a “one-stop, non-stop online marketplace”.

Mr Lim said this will enable various groups of job seekers to search for the kind of jobs they are looking for. “First jobs for young graduates, next jobs for those mid-career, and next careers for those changing profession,” he explained.

He added that the online marketplace will be linked up with the Individual Learning Portfolio portal to be launched by SkillsFuture Singapore. This is so they can provide seamless access between the two: from skills to jobs, and from jobs to skills, he said.

The enhancements will be rolled out progressively this year.

Mr Lim added that the Government has already improved the user friendliness of the National Jobs Bank to provide better search functions. Job seekers are also better updated of their application status, he said.