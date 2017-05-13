Govt agencies, critical infrastructure in Singapore not affected by global ransomware attacks

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: No Government agencies or critical information infrastructure (CII) in Singapore were affected by the global hacking attacks that started from Friday night (May 12), the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said on Saturday (May 13).



The Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) has notified CIIs to be on heightened alert, Mr Dan Yock Hau, director of National Cyber Incident Response Centre at CSA, told Channel NewsAsia.



The update came amid a fast-moving wave of cyber attacks that swept the globe Friday, with the suspected culprit - a ransomware known as WannaCry - locking users' files unless they pay the attackers a designated sum in virtual currency. Security experts estimated that the number of countries affected range from 74 to 99, as of early Saturday morning.

Mr Dan added, however, that there are indications of "isolated instances" where organisations and individuals have been affected by the attacks. "While SingCERT has not been contacted for assistance, we are monitoring the situation closely," he said.

Organisations, businesses and members of the public can seek help from CSA's SingCERT website or its hotline at 6323 5052 if they are affected, Mr Dan said.

Advertisement