Govt bans 'extremist' publications by radical Singaporean preacher

SINGAPORE: Nine publications by radical Singaporean preacher Rasul Dahri have been marked as prohibited publications under the Undesirable Publications Act, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) announced on Tuesday (Jun 20).



The publications contain “extremist religious views” which include denigrating remarks on other religious groups, said MCI. It added that in some of his publications, Rasul Dahri rejects the idea of a secular state and calls on Muslims to establish an Islamic state.



The prohibition of the nine publications will take effect from Jun 21, meaning it would be an offence to hold on to or distribute any of those materials. Those convicted of the offence could be jailed, fined or both.



Members of the public who are in possession of the publications should hand them to the police, said MCI in a media release.



It added: “The Singapore Government has zero tolerance for individuals or publications which aim to promote hostility or violence among different religious groups.”



RASUL DAHRI BETRAYED SINGAPORE’S VALUES: YAACOB



Rasul Dahri has been known to maintain “exclusivist, hardline and extreme positions in Islam,” said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) in a separate statement.



It added that he has made statements both in his videos and publications that promote enmity, strife and potentially violence not only towards Muslims but also other religious communities and the state.



He was jailed in Johor last year for teaching Islam without accreditation.



Rasul Dahri has, through his radical teachings, “betrayed the values that Singapore has held so close to us as a mutli-cultural and multi-racial society,” said Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim.



“We will not allow his radical teachings and his extremist ideology to take root in Singapore.”



Dr Yaacob, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs, noted that the recent cases of self-radicalised Singaporeans show how serious an impact extremist ideology can have on a person.



“We will do whatever we can, with security agencies as well as community organisations such as the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore to safeguard our community against extremism,” he said.



MUIS stressed that Rasul Dahri’s “problematic teachings” do not in any way represent the views of Muslims in Singapore, and reminded Muslims to seek religious education only from teachers who are registered under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme.



“MUIS advises Muslims to avoid such teachings, which are totally unsuited for Singapore's multi-cultural society and may lead to extremism in religious thought and practice.



The nine publications banned are:



1. Setiap Bid'ah Menyesatkan

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 1997



2. Hukum Mengenai Rokok & Mencukur Janggut

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 1997



3. Salah Faham Dr. Harun Din Dalam Persoalan: Bid’ah & Percanggahannya (Edisi Baru)

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 1998



4. Siri 1: Bahaya Tariqat Sufi / Tasawuf Terhadap Masyarakat

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 1998



5. Siri 2: Imam Syafie (Rahimahullah) Mengharamkan Kenduri Arwah, Tahlilan, Yasinan dan Selamatan

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 2001



6. Siri 5: Kebatilan dan Kemungkaran Berzanji & Perayaan Maulid Nabi (Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa-Sallam)

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 2001



7. Siri 7: Amalan-amalan Bid'ah Pada Bulan Sya'ban

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 2002



8. Tauhid Hakimiyah & Khawarij: Punca Demonstrasi, Pemberontakan, Pecah-belah dan Pengkafiran

Publisher: Syarikat Ummul Qura Enterprise, Majidi Baru, Johor Bahru, 2012



9. Demokrasi, Pilihanraya & Mengundi: Satu Kajian Menurut Al-Quran & As-Sunnah

Publisher: Syarikat Ummul Qura Enterprise, Majidi Baru, Johor Bahru, 2013

