Govt has made position on Pink Dot support clear: MHA on foreign firms' appeal

SINGAPORE: The Government has made clear its position on foreign support for Pink Dot, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday (Jun 15) in response to queries about a letter by several foreign companies asking the Singapore Police Force for permission to support the event this year.

"We would like to reiterate that foreign entities should not fund, support or influence events that relate to domestic issues, especially political issues or controversial social issues with political overtones. These are political, social or moral choices for Singaporeans to decide," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

"Foreign entities which fund, support, or influence the Pink Dot 2017 event constitute a circumvention of the rules. Companies operating in Singapore should abide by our laws.”

MHA said that the restriction applied to events both in support of and opposing the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) cause and that the Government had also made clear that it did not seek to proscribe such events. Local companies can fund and support Pink Dot and more have come forward to do so this year, the ministry added.

"RESPONSIBILITY AS EMPLOYERS, GLOBAL CITIZENS"

In their letter dated last Friday, the companies - Google, Facebook, Apple, Salesforce, Airbnb, Uber, Microsoft, NBC Universal, Twitter and Goldman Sachs - expressed their wish to support the annual event in support of LGBT issues.

"Support for the event is consistent with our global policies on diversity and inclusion," they wrote. “We believe that fostering and encouraging diversity and inclusion is not only the right thing to do, but results in greater creativity and innovation."

“We also believe that it is our responsibility as employers and global corporate citizens to ensure our employees, many of whom are Singapore citizens and permanent residents, are kept safe and feel accepted in their respective work environments, regardless of, among other things, race, gender, or sexual orientation.”

The signatories sought permission from the authorities to provide "modest financial and/or in-kind support for the event consistent with that of local companies".



They also suggested that their support could be subject to three conditions "in keeping with the spirit of Pink Dot as an event organised by Singaporeans":

The companies would not be individually listed or otherwise recognised as sponsors of the events, except under generic group terms such as "Friends of Pink Dot". Their respective names or logos would not be included in any official event materials. There would be no foreign representatives from the companies speaking at the event.

Pink Dot had 18 corporate sponsors last year, most of which were foreign companies. Changes to the law last October, however, specified that non-Singaporean entities would need permits to fund or support events like Pink Dot held at the Speakers’ Corner.

Under the Public Order (Amendment) Bill passed in April, foreigners are also not allowed to assemble at the Speakers' Corner.