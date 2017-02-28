Govt ‘resolute in commitment’ to help SMEs make economic transition: Iswaran

SINGAPORE: Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the primary focus and beneficiaries of the economic measures laid out during Budget 2017 and the recent report of the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE).



This was a point strongly emphasised by Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 28), the first day of the Budget debate.



“SMEs are a key engine of growth for Singapore in the future, integral to the economic competitiveness of our economic clusters. As they scale, SMEs will create more opportunities and jobs for Singaporeans,” said Mr Iswaran. “So the Government is resolute in our commitment to help our SMEs make this transformation successfully.



He pointed out that large companies “don’t necessarily need this breadth and this depth of support … it is the small companies that need them.”



FIVE KEY AREAS OF SUPPORT

Mr Iswaran, who was also co-chair of the CFE, outlined five key areas in which the Government is supporting SMEs.



First, he said companies wanting to go global can tap on International Enterprise (IE) Singapore’s programmes – the Market Readiness Assistance and the Global Company Partnership scheme - to study and understand the market before growing their international footprint.



He also pointed out that in this Budget, the Government announced its commitment of up to S$600 million in capital for a new International Partnership Fund, which will co-invest with Singapore-based firms to help them scale-up and internationalise.



“I think this is an important commitment on the part of the Government. We are putting our money where our mouth is,” said Mr Iswaran.



Second, he said there is a "suite of loan programmes” to provide financing to SMEs. These include the SME Equipment Loan and the SME Factory Loan.



There is a range of schemes as well in the area of helping SMEs innovate. Among them is a S$100 million programme to help SMEs commercialise intellectual property (IP) through a network of Centres of Innovation. “We want SMEs to create new products and services, that’s what they want to do as well, to differentiate themselves from the market,” said Mr Iswaran.



On helping SMEs build capability, the minister stressed the Partnerships for Capability Transformation (PACT) scheme where SMEs collaborate with big companies to develop new capabilities. “This is key,” said Mr Iswaran. “Because many of our SMEs are an intergral part of a cluster, they work with a core company, a big player … and the SMEs’ capabilities reinforce the competitiveness of the cluster as a whole.”



He described the measures to help companies go digital as a "key plank”. “Big companies don’t need a Go Digital programme. It’s the SMEs that need it, that’s why we are doing it … In total we have about S$1.5 billion of grant support for such capability development of SMEs.”



Finally, Mr Iswaran reminded the House that there is “significant investment” in developing the skills of workers through SkillsFuture.



GOVERNMENT IS AN "IMPORTANT ENABLER"



The Government has broad-based and targeted programmes to help SMEs make the economic transition successfully, said Mr Iswaran, adding that it does not engage in “picking winners". Rather, the Government plays the role of an "important enabler” and will “support companies that are prepared to make these important transitions”, he said.



Mr Iswaran was responding to an earlier comment by Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera from the Workers’ Party, who said that Budget 2017 was a “huge missed opportunity” to strengthen local enterprises.



“I’ve just given you a complete – and this is not an exhaustive list - of the various initiatives that we have undertaken,” said Mr Iswaran.



“Perhaps the key point he (Mr Perera) is trying to make is that the Government should get into the business of picking more winners,” said Mr Iswaran. “If the Government backs a company … and its initiative goes south, and Government decides it’s going to withdraw the support, I think we can anticipate the kind of debate we would have, and indeed the kind of questions that Mr Leon Perera would then pose.”



Following the Budget announcement, representatives of the various trade associations and chambers had told Channel NewsAsia that they were looking for more help in the short-term.



Mr Iswaran said the Government recognises the immediate challenges that Singapore’s SMEs face and assured them of continued short-term relief where necessary. But he also had this message for companies: “We are in an inherently more uncertain environment. Therefore, the emphasis on a broad range of capabilities that I’ve outlined and the broad scheme of measures that we have are going to be the key platform to raise industries as a whole.



“The most durable solution really lies in moving up the value chain, innovating, offering products and services that others are not offering and adopting methods and techniques that will allow us to close some of the big gaps in productivity,” said Mr Iswaran.



Ultimately, the surest way to ensure the success of all businesses, including SMEs, is to create "vibrant, competitive industries with strong capabilities," he concluded.