Govt to co-fund pilot scheme to enliven precincts: URA

SINGAPORE: The Government will provide dollar-for-dollar matching to help co-fund private sector projects aimed at enlivening and improving the attractiveness of various precincts.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is inviting stakeholders to form pilot Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday (Sep 5).

This is to allow the Government to get interest and support from the private sector to adopt a formalised place management framework through legislation, URA said in a statement.



The BID is a place management model that takes a multi-stakeholder approach to improve precincts. In countries that support a legislated BID framework, stakeholders in an area vote to form a BID based on a business plan drawn up in consultation with stakeholders.



If an agreed level of support is met, the legislation will then require every eligible stakeholder in the BID to contribute funds to enhance the precinct and increase footfall.



Current place management efforts in Singapore are on a voluntary model, which brings about challenges like uncertainty in funding, dependence on government funding for initiatives and a free-rider problem where stakeholders who do not contribute still benefit, URA said.

"The lack of certainty in funding makes it difficult for precinct associations to make or sustain long-term business plans."

To help pilot BIDs kickstart their efforts, the Government will co-fund collected membership fees at a cap of S$500,000 per year for the first four-year BID programme, according to URA's statement.



FIRST PILOT DISTRICT: SINGAPORE RIVER

Singapore's first pilot BID, Singapore River One (SRO), was formed earlier this year by stakeholders from Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Robertson Quay. It implemented iniatives such as the Singapore River Festival and a car-free zone in Circular Road.



"As a newly formed pilot BID, SRO will be rejuvenating Singapore River with a more coordinated approach in marketing and promotion of the stakeholders’ businesses, organising events, as well as managing the use of the recently revamped outdoor dining areas at Boat Quay," said URA in its statement.



Speaking at the launch of the Making Places Great exhibition - which showcases local and overseas place management efforts - Mr Wong, who is also Second Minister for Finance, said that good place management is "more important than before", as it enables better activities and programmes to be planned to "attract people and anchor customers with positive experiences".



"Such programming can't be done by the Government alone," he added. "Government-led programmes will not be able to fully capture the unique characteristics and flavour of our diverse local areas."



"So we need ground-up ownership and participation, especially from local businesses and stakeholders who are more familiar with the local identity and needs of the precinct."



URA TO FACILITATE FORMATION OF BIDS

URA will help guide precincts through forming their BIDs. A formal Expression of Interest (EOI) must be submitted, and precincts will also be required to develop a detailed business plan which has received at least 51 per cent support from stakeholders in their respective precincts to form pilot BIDs.



The EOIs have to be submitted by Mar 31, 2018. In these proposals, stakeholders need to indicate how they will enhance their precinct through various initiatives. A business plan must be developed after the proposal is approved.

