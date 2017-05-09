Govt will do more to help Singapore farmers adopt new technology: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (May 9) encouraged local farmers to take up plots of agricultural land which will be set aside to promote high-tech farming, saying that the Government will do more to help farmers adopt new technology.

In a blog post, Mr Wong emphasised the need to adopt new technology that will allow Singapore to “significantly boost our production levels” and farms to “scale up their businesses”.



He was referring to the plots of land that will be tendered out with longer 20-year leases instead of the previously mooted 10-year blocks, as announced by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) in June 2016.



Mr Wong noted that the change in policy followed feedback from farmers that they needed a longer period to recover the investments for new technologies.



In the blog post, he cited various examples of farms that have boosted production by embracing technology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He noted how local coastal fish farm, Marine Life Aquaculture, invested in a live fish pump to help transfer its 100,000 fish fingerlings from its land-based nurseries on Pulau Ketam to cages at sea 100 metres away.



Previously, farm workers would transfer the fish in plastic containers, a process that took over a week.

The same task can now be accomplished in a day, noted Mr Wong, adding that the fish farm is also able to track and count the number of fingerlings automatically during the process as the pump had a scanner with imaging technology.

“A modern agriculture sector will continue to play a key role in Singapore’s future, even as our economy evolves and our society becomes more urbanised,” Mr Wong said.



He added that AVA will release more details on the farm land tenders soon.