Grab adds fund transfer option, looks to add merchants to GrabPay

The ride-hailing operator is looking to make cashless payments more pervasive in Singapore.

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing operator Grab on Wednesday (Aug 30) announced that it has plans to extend its payment system - GrabPay - beyond transport.

It has introduced a new peer-to-peer transfer feature that users can use to transfer GrabPay credits using either a phone number or by scanning a quick response (QR) code – a type of barcode read by devices – unique to each user.

Users on the iOS platform can start doing so from Wednesday and Android users will be able to do so from Sep 4.

The Singapore-based company added that it intends to work with more than 1,000 merchants, such as those in food and beverage, retail and entertainment industries, in the fourth quarter of this year.

These are merchants currently more heavily dependent on cash, in line with the Singapore Government's push to encourage more consumers and merchants to switch to cashless payments.

"Today, users can transfer money to each other; in the coming months, they can look forward to use GrabPay to buy food or other goods and services from physical shops," said Mr Jason Thompson, head of GrabPay.

Grab also introduced a six-digit GrabPay PIN as a second-factor authentication this week to make the mobile wallet more secure. The app will automatically prompt users to input the PIN when it detects any unusual activity, like when the app is being used in a different country.

Singapore is the first country where Grab will trial its payment system beyond transportation, it said.