Grab aims to disrupt coach booking business with new service

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing service provider Grab is moving beyond cars and taxis with the introduction of its new coach booking service, it announced on Tuesday (Feb 7).

The service, GrabCoach, allows passengers in large groups to book from a fleet of more than 200 buses and vans. The one-way fares are fixed at S$65 for a 13-seater vehicle, S$95 for a 23-seater and S$150 for a 40-seater.

Head of Grab Singapore Lim Kell Jay said it was a "natural choice" to introduce GrabCoach after GrabShare, the company's carpooling service.



"We saw an opportunity to digitise the traditional coach-chartering business for a better customer experience," he said. "Now for the first time, those who need to travel in groups can conveniently schedule a GrabCoach within minutes via the Grab app without having to spend hours coordinating with coach companies.”

These can be booked on-demand or up to seven days in advance, the company explained in a news release.

Once a booking is confirmed, passengers can use the Grab app to access their driver’s profile, track their vehicle’s location in real-time and be notified when their ride is arriving, it added.