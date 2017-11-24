Grab driver who sexually assaulted sleeping passenger jailed 16 months

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old Grab driver was jailed for 16 months on Friday (Nov 24) for sexually assaulting a passenger after she fell asleep in the backseat.

The 21-year-old student woke with a start to find the driver, a stranger, had climbed into the backseat and was stroking her thigh.

While the woman was asleep, Ng Seng Chye also kissed her on her mouth, touched her breasts, slipped his hand into her jeans and placed her hand on his penis, he admitted.

Ng picked the victim up at about 4.30am on Sep 23, 2016. She fell asleep shortly after, “very exhausted and drained” from a long day, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana said.

The undergraduate had attended classes that morning, played a 90-minute football match, had dinner and drinks with her teammates and partied at Club Kyo before ending the night at a friend’s house.

It was from her friend's house that she booked a GrabCar at 4.30am to take her home, a 20-minute drive away. She woke up 90 minutes later, at about 6am, under the weight of Ng’s body and with his hand on her thigh.

She got out of Ng’s car in such a hurry she left some belongings, including her mobile phone, behind. When Ng asked for the fare, the victim threw two S$10 notes at him before leaving.

The victim made a police report that afternoon, and Ng was arrested hours later.

In court, Ng admitted he had tried in vain to wake the woman up when they reached her destination. When he kissed her on the mouth and she did not respond, he became aroused, he admitted.

Ms Boppana urged the court to sentence Ng to at least 16 months’ jail for assaulting the victim while she was “unconscious and unresponsive” and “entirely vulnerable and at (his) mercy”, she told the court.

Ng had also abused the “special position” of public transport workers, whose passengers trust them with their safety, the prosecutor said.

Ng, who had no lawyer, pleaded for a light sentence so he could “spend (his) silver years outside ... with (his family)”. He said he suffers from arthritis and tuberculosis, although a medical report said there has been no evidence of active disease in nearly a decade.

“I’m sick all over,” Ng told the court, adding that he is “fearful” of being incarcerated.

“You have physical pains but you’ve caused great emotional pain to the victim,” District Judge Luke Tan told Ng. “All I hear from you (are complaints about) your aches and pains... not a sign of remorse.”

Ng had initially claimed trial to the charge of sexual assault. He pleaded guilty two days into the trial, after the victim testified against him.

Ng could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined. As he is above 50, he cannot be caned.