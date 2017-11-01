Grab launches e-payment platform in restaurants, hawker stalls

SINGAPORE: Users of ride-hailing operator Grab will soon be able to pay for their food using their mobile phone at hawker stalls and restaurants that have signed up for its e-payment platform.

So far, 25 restaurants and hawker stalls in the Central Business District and Bishan area have signed up for the platform, named GrabPay, the operator said in a media release on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Grab aims to increase the number of merchants accepting GrabPay to 1,000 by the end of the year in areas including Telok Ayer, Tanjong Pagar, and Tiong Bahru.

To use GrabPay, users can scan a merchant's QR code and key in the amount they wish to pay, then confirm the payment by swiping an icon.

The operator also noted in its release that there would be "zero transaction costs" for merchants for the first six months.

Users can pay for their food by scanning a quick response (QR) code. (Images: Grab)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously, GrabPay could only be used for payment for cab rides and to transfer funds.

Beyond Singapore, Grab confirms it will launch the e-wallet service across Southeast Asia next year.

“Amid Singapore’s push towards a Smart Nation, we are enabling Grab users to pay for services outside of transportation. We’re focused on helping cash businesses go cashless, giving them access to new customers in an affordable way. Enabling Grab payments in restaurants and shops is a significant step towards becoming the largest consumer Internet platform in Southeast Asia,” said Ms Tan Hooi Ling, co-founder of Grab.