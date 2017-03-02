Grab launches shuttle service in collaboration with GovTech

SINGAPORE: A new fixed-route shuttle service was launched by ride-sharing company Grab on Thursday (Mar 2), allowing commuters to book seats on buses which will take them from selected neighbourhoods to locations such as the central business district.



The service is called GrabShuttle and it is a collaboration with the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech).

In a joint media release, they explained that commuters can use the GrabShuttle app to pre-book seats on 15 selected routes. Fares are fixed for all commuters on the same route, ranging from S$3.50 to S$5, and they can track their buses in real-time on the day of the ride.





Screenshots of the Grabshuttle app.

The GrabShuttle app is powered by Beeline, an app launched in August 2015 that allows commuters to pre-book rides on express private bus routes.

"Suggestions from the public along with data from the beta trial and Beeline will allow Grab and its partnering bus operator to model, price and launch new bus routes based on changing commuter demand," Grab said.

Currently, routes available in the morning are:

- Yishun/Sembawang/Admiralty/Woodlands to Hwa Chong Junior College/Nanyang Girls High School/National Junior College - Pioneer MRT to Civil Defence Academy/Lim Chu Kang Camps 1, 2/Murai Camp/Sungei Gedong Camp - Jurong West to Singapore General Hospital - Bukit Batok/Bukit Timah to CBD/Suntec City - Choa Chu Kang/Bukit Panjang to CBD/Suntec City - Punggol/Seng Kang to CBD/Suntec City

- Punggol/Seng Kang to Changi Business Park/Singapore University of Technology and Design

- Choa Chu Kang/Bukit Panjang to Midview City

- Tampines to Midview City

The routes available in the evening are:

- CBD/Suntec City to Choa Chu Kang/Bukit Panjang

- Changi Business Park/Singapore University of Technology and Design to Punggol/Seng Kang

- MapleTree Business City/Alexandra Hospital to Woodlands/Admiralty

- CBD/Suntec City to Punggol/Seng Kang

- Changi Business Park/Singapore University of Technology and Design to Woodlands/Admiralty/Sembawang

- MapleTree Business City/Alexandra Hospital to Bukit Panjang

Individual commuters can use the GrabShuttle app to book seats up to a month in advance, and up to five minutes before the route starts. They can also book the same route across multiple days, Grab said.

This is Grab's third new transport service in the past three months, amid local competition with Uber.