Grab, Uber promotional packages scam cheated victims of S$7,700

SINGAPORE: Victims of a private hire car promotional package scam lost at least S$7,700, according to the police on Wednesday (Feb 22).

In a Facebook post, police said they have received at least nine reports regarding the "Grab/Uber promotional packages" scam since last week.

The victims were introduced to the Grab or Uber promotional packages through friends, who had come across the advertisements by word of mouth. The victims were then asked to contact the seller via WhatsApp and instructed to transfer money to bank accounts to purchase the said packages.

However, after making payment, the victims were not able to redeem the rides, and the seller became uncontactable.

Police advised members of the public to only purchase rides from official sources, and to always exercise caution when purchasing items at prices that sound too good to be true.

"When in doubt, please call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722 6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg," police said.

They also urged those with information about the crime to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online.