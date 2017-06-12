GrabHitch passengers in Singapore to get insurance coverage

SINGAPORE: Grab on Monday (Jun 12) announced it will extend personal accident insurance coverage to all passengers who use its carpooling service, GrabHitch, at no cost.

The insurance for GrabHitch riders complements the personal motor insurance purchased individually by the car owners, and the total personal accident benefits for the rider is up to US$15,000 (S$20,760) for accidental death and permanent disablement, or up to an aggregate limit of US$50,000 per accident in Singapore.

The insurance will come at no cost to drivers registered under GrabHitch, it added.

"By providing free Group Personal Accident Insurance to riders, we eliminate any uncertainties that they might have about insurance coverage on social carpool rides," Mr Lim Kell Jay, head of Grab Singapore, said in the press release.

"We believe that social carpooling is a step towards a green and car-lite future, and are committed to growing Singapore’s carpool culture."

