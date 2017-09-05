Ground handlers at Changi Airport to get smart glasses to help speed up operations

SINGAPORE: Airline passengers at Changi Airport could see shorter waiting times for their flights after SATS - the airport's largest ground handler - introduces augmented reality (AR) glasses across its ramp handling operations.

About 600 of its ramp handling staff will get the smart glasses, which would provide them with information such as loading instructions in real-time, SATS announced on Tuesday (Sep 5).

Currently, staff on the ground refer to paper instructions and use walkie-talkies to communicate with each other.

With the smart glasses, staff will be able to scan visual markers similar to QR codes on baggage and cargo containers. Details such as the weight, unit number and allocated position within the aircraft will be provided to them immediately.

The hands-free process will help to improve safety, accuracy and efficiency of baggage and cargo loading, with loading time cut from 60 minutes to around 45 minutes, SATS said. It added that passengers waiting to board flights, as well as transit times for airfreight shippers will see waiting times shortened by about 15 minutes.

Flight controllers within SATS' ramp control centre will also be able to better supervise and instruct operators on handling special cargo.



Advertisement

Advertisement

SATS' ramp control centre. (Photo: Wendy Wong)

The project was developed in partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), which co-funded its development cost.

SATS staff members started using the smart glasses in June this year under a pilot with four carriers, including Singapore Airlines. The initiative is expected to be fully implemented by mid-2018.



It also plans to roll out the smart glasses in its operations overseas, such as in Indonesia and Hong Kong.