Guide Dogs Association of the Blind gets 1-year sponsorship from Scoot-Tigerair

SINGAPORE: The Guide Dogs Association of the Blind (GDAB) on Monday (Apr 10) said it has received a one-year flight sponsorship from Scoot-Tigerair, which would go to bringing more guide dogs into Singapore.

Scoot-Tigerair has committed to sponsoring six return flights from Australia and Singapore from April 2017 and March 2018, and this will also help the association strengthen its training capabilities, according to the press release.

GDAB has been in partnership with Guide Dogs Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, from which they have been buying the guide dogs since 2011. To date, there are eight guide dogs in Singapore, of which six were brought into Singapore by the association, it said.

The organisation is also looking to send candidates to Australia for training courses in guide dog mobility and orientation through this sponsorship.

Scoot-Tigerair is one of the first Singapore-based airlines to allow certified guide dogs on board and has a team of cabin crew trained to assist visually-impaired passengers, GDAB said.

"With Scoot-Tigerair’s experience in transferring guide dogs, it will not only ease the cost of transfer but also ensure the process seamless and stress-free," said Ms Lee Sutton, vice chairman of GDAB.