Gunmen storm Clarke Quay club in anti-terror exercise

SINGAPORE: Clarke Quay was the site of a simulated terror attack on Friday (Nov 10), with nearly 140 people taking part in the exercise.

The exercise - jointly organised by the police and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) - involved three armed men who carried out a gun attack at a club in the Clarke Quay area, and a knife attack against persons in the vicinity.

"The attacks resulted in a large number of casualties," the police and MOM said in a joint statement.

About 70 representatives and staff from businesses located around Clarke Quay participated in the exercise. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The exercise was initiated to test the emergency responses of the police, businesses and their staff in dealing with a terror attack similar to the recent London Borough Market attack, the statement said.

About 70 representatives and staff from businesses located around Clarke Quay participated in the exercise.

MOM has been working with CapitaLand Mall Asia, which manages the Clarke Quay area, to build up businesses’ resilience against terrorism under the SGSecure at Workplaces Programme.

This included encouraging their employees to download the SGSecure app, training them on emergency evacuation routes and the registering of SGSecure Representatives with MOM.

BizSAFE training sessions were also conducted to help businesses improve their workplace’s safety, health and security capabilities.

The statement said more than half of the tenants in Clarke Quay have now embarked on the bizSAFE programme.

Clarke Quay houses about 70 F&B and lifestyle establishments that employ more than 1,500 people.

It attracts about a million visitors every month.

To better support building owners, the police are also rolling out two new advisories on Contingency Planning and Building Security.

These advisories build on the SGSecure Guide for Workplaces and provide further guidance on how building owners can safeguard their premises and deal with an attack.

Companies can find out more about SGSecure through www.sgsecure.sg and www.mom.gov.sg/sgsecure.