Halimah Yacob announces bid to be Singapore's next President

SINGAPORE: Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob confirmed on Sunday (Aug 6) that she intends to contest the upcoming Presidential Election, which has been reserved for Malay candidates.

Speaking at a National Day dinner at the Marsiling Mega Sports Park, the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Member of Parliament said: "I recognise that the position of the elected President has the tremendous capacity to do good for all Singaporeans and for Singapore.



"Hence, I wish to inform you that I will be contesting in the coming Presidential Election."





Mdm Halimah also said she will be resigning from her roles as Speaker of Parliament and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP on Monday.

Mdm Halimah first publicly expressed her interest in the presidency in July, after Bourbon Offshore Asia chairman Farid Khan Kaim Khan formally announced his candidacy bid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said she was “thinking about it” as it was a “heavy responsibility” that should not be taken lightly. Mdm Halimah also said it was not a decision to be made alone and that she needed to consult her colleagues and family members.

Since then, Mdm Halimah’s heritage has come under some discussion. Under recent changes to the elected presidency, this year’s vote is reserved for the Malay community. Mdm Halimah’s late father was Indian-Muslim.

However, at a post-Hari Raya gathering of women leaders last month, the 62-year-old said she has been “certified four times by the Community Committee as a member of the Malay community”.

The committee is responsible for ascertaining if candidates belong to a particular racial community.





Mr Farid has also said he is confident of qualifying as a Malay candidate even though his identity card identifies him as “Pakistani”.

A third potential candidate is Mr Mohamed Salleh Marican, CEO of Second Chance Properties.

This year's Presidential Election will be held in September. Applications for opened on Jun 1 and will close five days after the writ of election is issued in August.