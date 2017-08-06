Halimah Yacob: First female Speaker could make history again if elected as President

SINGAPORE: Mdm Halimah Yacob, who on Sunday (Aug 6) formally announced her intention to run in the upcoming Presidential Election, has been in public service for 40 years - in her words "a very long time".

Her career began in 1978 with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) where she served in various roles including director of the Women's Development Secretariat, director of the Legal Services Department and Executive Secretary of the United Workers of Electronics and Electrical Industries.

She was eventually appointed NTUC's deputy secretary-general.

In 2001, Mdm Halimah was elected Member of Parliament for the Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC).



Ten years later, she was promoted to Minister of State for the then-Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports.

Since then, Mdm Halimah has served as Speaker of Parliament - the first woman to be elected to the position - and Member of Parliament for the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.



Advertisement

Advertisement

She said in her announcement on Sunday that she would be resigning from both roles.

An alumnus of the Singapore Chinese Girls' School, Tanjong Katong Girls' School and the then-University of Singapore, the 62-year-old has been active with regard to social issues.



A media statement sent on Sunday cited "her work with the labour union, women's rights, senior citizens and people with mental health issues".

Mdm Halimah also serves as patron to not only labour unions, but also associations such as Club HEAL and PPIS (Singapore Muslim Women's Association).