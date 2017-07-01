Halimah Yacob says she hopes Oxley Road dispute will be 'properly debated' in Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament said that having some finality to the issue would be "ideal".

SINGAPORE: Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob on Saturday (Jul 1) said that she hoped issues would be "properly debated" in Parliament on Monday, when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is set to address allegations by his siblings against him.

"There will be of course a lot of speeches, but I do hope that we can see that the issues are properly debated and hopefully, if we can have some finality, that would be ideal. But I really leave it to the debate," she said when asked on the sidelines of a People's Action Party (PAP) event what she hopes to see during the debate.

"As the speaker, my task is to ensure that it's a fair, open, transparent debate that goes on on Monday."

The Prime Minister’s siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling, said in a six-page statement on Jun 14 that they "felt threatened" by PM Lee’s use of his position and influence over the Singapore Government and its agencies to "drive his personal agenda” since their father died on Mar 23, 2015. They also accused him of wanting to demolish 38 Oxley Road against the wishes of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, their father.

PM Lee has promised to deal with the allegations when Parliament sits on Monday, saying that the "baseless accusations" against him and the Government must be dealt with openly. He also invited all Members of Parliament to question him and his Cabinet colleagues vigorously on the matter.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean - who heads a ministerial committee studying options for the house - will also speak in Parliament on Monday.

