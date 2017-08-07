Halimah Yacob submits letters of resignation as Speaker, MP, PAP member

SINGAPORE: Halimah Yacob, who confirmed on Sunday (Aug 6) that she intends to contest the upcoming Presidential Election that has been reserved for Malay candidates, submitted her letters of resignation on Monday from her roles as Speaker of Parliament and People’s Action Party Member of Parliament (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC).

"I also tender my resignation from the People's Action Party with immediate effect," she said in her resignation letter to Prime Minister and Secretary-General of the PAP, Mr Lee Hsien Loong.

She will also cease to be a member of the PAP Central Executive Committee and Chairperson of the PAP Seniors’ Group.

She told Mr Lee that she had decided to contest the Presidential Election "after careful consideration and consultation with friends, colleagues and family members".

Speaking at a National Day dinner at the Marsiling Mega Sports Park, Mdm Halima had said: "I recognise that the position of the elected President has the tremendous capacity to do good for all Singaporeans and for Singapore.

"Hence, I wish to inform you that I will be contesting in the coming Presidential Election."



She said on Sunday that she will ask Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to consider sending an adviser to support the work of the other Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MPs Lawrence Wong, Alex Yam and Ong Teng Koon. She also said she had asked Mr Lee to look into making "quick replacements" for the appointments she is holding.