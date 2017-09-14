Halimah Yacob sworn in as Singapore's 8th President

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first female President, Mdm Halimah Yacob, was sworn in at the Istana on Thursday (Sep 14).

She was welcomed by a Guard of Honour, which she inspected for the first time.

The solemn ceremony in the State Room at the Istana, attended by Cabinet ministers, members of the judiciary and other dignitaries, began with the singing of Singapore's national anthem.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon witnessed the oath-taking.

"I, Halimah Yacob, having been elected as President of the Republic of Singapore, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully discharge my duties," she said.

SIGNIFICANT MOMENT IN HISTORY

Mr Lee congratulated Mdm Halimah and hailed her swearing-in as "a significant moment in our history" in a speech after the ceremony.

He highlighted an important difference between her previous roles and that of head of state.

"Hitherto, you have been fighting the good fight – in the unions, in the political arena, in the governing party.

"Now as President, you have to be non-partisan and above the political fray," said Mr Lee.

The Prime Minister also said that Mdm Halimah's journey from humble roots to the highest office in the land reflects the Singapore story.

"Your story reflects the Singapore Story – how we have come this far together, and what we aspire to be as a nation," said Mr Lee.

In her first speech as President, Mdm Halimah said that her duty was to unite the people.

“I call on all Singaporeans to join me in this endeavour. Our goal must be to leave behind a better Singapore for future generations.”

Noting the unhappiness some Singaporeans felt about the recent changes to the Elected Presidency, she said: “Like them, I look forward to the day when we will no longer need to rely on the provision to have reserved elections, and Singaporeans naturally and regularly elect citizens of all races as Presidents.”



She added: “Today, I want to assure all Singaporeans that as your President, I will serve every one of you, regardless of race, language or religion.”

Recounting how she had a difficult childhood, she said that her story was similar to that of many Singaporeans and she has strong personal convictions about upholding meritocracy.

“Without it, I would not be here today,” she said.

Mdm Halimah, Singapore’s eighth President, succeeds Mr Tony Tan Keng Yam. Thursday marks the first day of her six-year term.

TOUR OF ISTANA



Mdm Halimah was earlier given a tour of the Istana and met the staff from the President’s Office. She told media that she is thinking of ways to share the Istana grounds with more Singaporeans.



She has also said that she would like to continue staying at her “jumbo” HDB flat in Yishun and it is not clear yet if she will be moving to the official residence of the President.



Mdm Halimah was the only person to qualify for this year’s Presidential Election, which was reserved for Malays following changes to the Elected Presidency.



Two other presidential hopefuls, Mr Mohamed Salleh Marican and Mr Farid Khan, had their applications to stand for the election turned down as they did not meet a new requirement for private-sector candidates to helm companies with at least S$500 million in shareholders' equity.



Mdm Halimah, who lost her father at eight, was a former unionist who entered politics in 2001. She has been a Member of Parliament for Jurong GRC and Marsiling Yew-Tee GRC. In 2013, she was appointed Singapore’s first female Speaker of Parliament, a post she stepped down from to become President.