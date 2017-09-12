Halimah Yacob to make 'pledge' to all Singaporeans on Nomination Day

SINGAPORE: Halimah Yacob said she would make a "pledge" to all Singaporeans on Wednesday (Sep 13), when she submits her papers as the only candidate to qualify for the nation's highest office.

If her papers are found to be in order and there are no objections, she will be declared President-Elect.

Ahead of Nomination Day, Mdm Halimah said in a Facebook post that she would make a "pledge" to all Singaporeans from the nomination centre, the People's Association headquarters at King George's Avenue.

She also posted a handwritten note in which she thanked Singaporeans for their support in her presidential bid.

She added that she was "deeply touched" by the many who have signed up as supporters, as well as those who have sent her messages of encouragement.

"From the bottom of my heart, a very big thank you!!" she wrote.

Mdm Halimah ended the letter by reiterating her promise to serve the people of Singapore. "with great passion and commitment".



"I invite you to join me in making Singapore a great place by Doing Good, Doing Together," she wrote.