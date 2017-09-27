Halloween display of hanged woman taken down at *SCAPE after criticism

SINGAPORE: A Halloween display showing a mannequin hanging from a tree at *SCAPE has been taken down in the wake of criticism that it was “distasteful”.

The female doll, with long hair and a blood-soaked gown, had been tied on a tree near outdoor stalls at the youth-oriented hangout along Orchard Road.



Someone got hung on this Friday morning. A post shared by Bryan (@bryankam) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Some netizens complained that it glorified the idea of suicide.

A post on the Facebook group Singaporeans Defending Marriage and Family said the display was “extremely disturbing and done in very bad taste and traumatising to children.”



It urged people to write in to the National Youth Council CEO David Chua, who is the chairman of the board of directors for *SCAPE.



“In view of the rising suicide rate and prevalence of suicidal thoughts among young people, the image of a person who appears to have hanged herself being used to promote fun Halloween activities would surely trivialise the issue of suicide among young people,” the post said.



It added that it might encourage youth to attempt suicide “especially during this examination season where many already face stress, anxiety, or even depression”.



One parent, Mrs Penny Tan, who has three kids aged between 15 to 23, shared the sentiment. “I feel this image of a hanging woman is extremely disturbing and may trigger those with suicidal tendencies. I hope that organisations take more responsibility when putting up such displays to publicize their events. Halloween activities should not cause the public, especially children and vulnerable adults to feel traumatised and shocked.”

Other netizens also pointed out that the display is ill-timed given that it is Suicide Awareness Month in Singapore.



In 2015, the number of teen suicides rose to a 15-year high, with 27 suicides involving people in the 10 to 19 age group, according to SOS.