Han Hui Hui says sorry over ‘contemptuous material’ in posts

SINGAPORE: Blogger Han Hui Hui has apologised and taken down “contemptuous material” published on her social media accounts, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said on Tuesday (Mar 21).

The AGC said it wrote to Ms Han last Monday about a video published on her YouTube account and posts on her Facebook account.

“The relevant parts of Ms Han’s video and posts scandalised the Singapore Courts by stating that the Singapore Courts had lied, that they were politically motivated in convicting and sentencing her, and that they sought to persecute and harass her,” the AGC said.

“Her statements were scurrilous, false and made without any rational basis.”

The blogger was asked to remove all contemptuous parts of the video and posts, and to publish an apology for scandalising the Singapore Courts. She was also asked to undertake not to repost the offending material, or to do any other act that would amount to contempt of court.

Proceedings would be commenced against her if she did not comply with these conditions, the AGC said.

Ms Han has since complied with the conditions, and published the apology and undertaking on her social media accounts, it added.

“Contempt of court in its various forms harms the proper administration of justice in Singapore. Left unchecked, such conduct can obstruct the determination of the truth and erode respect for our judicial institutions. This would in turn harm the public interest in the proper administration of justice.

“AGC will take firm action against contempt of court, including the institution of committal proceedings in appropriate instances.”