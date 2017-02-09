'Hard-headed, pragmatic' approach needed to adopt CFE recommendations: PM

SINGAPORE: The Government has accepted the recommendations of the 30-member Committee on the Future Economy (CFE), which was tasked to develop strategies for Singapore’s next phase of economic growth, and will adopt a "hard-headed and pragmatic" approach in implementing them.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this on Thursday (Feb 9) in a letter addressed to the Committee’s co-chairs, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat and Trade and Industry (Industry) Minister S Iswaran.



Mr Lee also said that the Government will pursue all the strategies proposed in the report, and the Ministers will provide their full response during this year's Budget and Committee of Supply debates.



In his letter, Mr Lee noted that the world was going through a period of great uncertainty, with structural shifts taking place in many countries, and industries and jobs changing rapidly.



“Amidst the disruption, there will also be opportunities,” he said. “We cannot be sure which industries will perish and which will flourish. What is certain that Singapore must stay open to trade, people and ideas, and build deep capabilities so that our people and companies can seize the opportunities in the world.”



Mr Lee said developing the strategies was a first step, but what will count is how well these recommendations will be implemented to transform the economy. He said implementation may also require difficult trade-offs and calculated bets amidst limited resources. Hence, a "hard-headed and pragmatic" approach will be needed.



“When results are promising, we will vigorously pursue them. When a scheme does not look like it’s going anywhere, we must have the courage to cut losses. That is how we (have) progressed for the past 50 years, and (is) the only way to continue progressing in future,” he said.



Mr Lee said the publication of the report marks “the beginning of another chapter of the Singaporean story”, and now,” the hard work begins”. He also said that everyone Singaporean had a role and urged all Singaporeans to work as a united people, to achieve success and prosperity.