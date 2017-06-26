Harmony-themed train launched on North-East Line

SINGAPORE: A special racial and religious harmony-themed train was launched on the North-East Line on Monday (Jun 26).

The 165m-long Harmony Train is a collaboration between the Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society (THK) and the National Youth Council. It will run for 18 hours a day for the next six to eight weeks through July, which is both Harmony Month and Youth Month.

Flagging off the train at Harbourfront MRT station, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said the effort was timely given the "horrific attacks" in Manchester, London, Brussels, and closer to home, the Philippines.



He also cited recent cases of young Singaporeans who were self-radicalised online and "sought to be a part of mayhem and destruction".

“When differences threaten to divide us, we have to remember our common goals. We want our home to be a place offering good opportunities to all. We want our home to be a peaceful place, rich with genuine friendship and neighbourliness," Mr Heng said.



"These are deeply worthwhile goals, and we should be resolute about defending them, especially in times of crisis when suspicions or fears may cause us to forget what we have in common.”

As part of the launch event, the Finance Minister took the train to Clarke Quay station where he was given a tour of the cabins, which feature stickers with messages promoting racial and religious harmony.

The Harmony Train features stickers promoting messages of racial and religious harmony. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

THK Chairman Lee Kim Siang said the designs "are a reflection of the diverse races we have and act as a reminder that this diversity has brought us together as one Singapore".



Mr Lee also emphasised the importance of racial and religious harmony for both businesses and charities: “If there is no peace, if there is violence, we cannot do our work. Businesses have to shut down (and) even charities cannot function.”