HDB block at Indus Road cordoned off after metal panels fall from facade

SINGAPORE: An HDB block at Indus Road has been cordoned off after two aluminium panels on the buildings fell off on Saturday. There were no reports of injuries.



The incident happened at Block 77 Indus Road, said the Jalan Besar Town Council on Monday (Apr 3). “Our staff went to the site immediately to check,” said the town council's public relations manager Janet Chua. “It was found that two decorative aluminum panels on the facade of the block had fallen off.”

She added that blocks 78 and 79 nearby were also cordoned off as a precautionary measure as they had panels similar to the ones that fell off.

The town council also said it has engaged a professional engineer to check the structural stability of the panels and that it is working with the relevant authorities to investigate the matter.

“We would like to assure everyone that the safety of residents is of the utmost importance to our town council,” Ms Chua said.

In 2016, there were a few reports of structures falling from the facade of HDB blocks. In September, a concrete sunbreaker dislodged from a block in Tampines due to the way it was constructed. An investigation report from a professional engineer found that the sunbreaker had no reinforcement bars.



In a separate incident last year, a slab of plaster came loose from a block in Hougang Avenue 10. It had deteriorated due to weather exposure over time.