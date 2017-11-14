8,230 homes launched in November BTO and SBF exercise

SINGAPORE: A total of 8,230 flats were put up for sale by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Nov 14) in its November sales exercise.



Under the Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise, 4,829 units were launched. An additional 3,401 units were launched under the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise, HDB said in a news release.

The 4,829 BTO flats on offer are spread across five projects. Three of the projects are in the non-mature towns of Punggol and Sengkang, while the other two are in the mature towns/estates of Geylang and Tampines.

Of the BTO units on offer in this sales exercise, the majority (3,880 units, or 80 per cent) will be constructed using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method to boost construction productivity.



In total, about 22 per cent of the BTO flats launched this year will be constructed using PPVC, HDB said, adding that it aims to adopt PPVC for 35 per cent of BTO units launched by 2019.

The 3,401 balance flats comprise 759 two-room Flexi flats, 692 three-room flats, 1,407 four-room flats, 460 five-room flats, 76 3Gen flats and seven executive flats. The majority of the flats are reserved for first-timer families, although eligible first-timer singles may also apply for a two-room Flexi flat in non-mature towns.

Application for the new flats can be submitted online on the HDB InfoWEB until next Monday (Nov 20).

The November BTO launch brings the number of BTO flats launched this year to 17,584. Together with the 7,347 balance flats offered in May and November, and the 1,394 units in the August Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercise, HDB has put up a total of 26,325 flats for sale this year.

About 3,600 BTO flats will be launched in the next sales exercise in February 2018. A concurrent Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercise will also be held, HDB said.