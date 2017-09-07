HDB inks agreements worth S$10.7m to boost construction productivity, bring communities together

SINGAPORE: Housing Board void decks of the future could be equipped with WiFi-enabled workspaces for residents to study or hold workshops.

Such facilities will be looked into as part of the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) research collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).



It is one of two agreements HDB signed on Thursday (Sep 7), including one with the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).



Worth a total of S$10.7 million, the investment will leverage data analytics and smart technology to boost construction productivity and safety, as well as to develop “a new social framework to build stronger communities", said HDB in a news release.



BUILDING STRONGER COMMUNITIES



The agreement with SUTD is for a study called the New Urban Kampung research programme. It will use a data-driven approach to better understand residents' preferences and help build stronger communities, said HDB.



For instance, researchers will go beyond traditional demographics to study emerging lifestyle trends and sentiments towards the community. This will be done though looking at data from traditional census and surveys, as well as big data from sensors placed around estates.



Such information may help planners and architects come up with more customised improvements for an estate, such as WiFi-enabled workspaces at void decks to serve a digitally connected generation, said HDB.



Another aim of the study is to find new ways of incorporating community-centric design into estates, said HDB.



Using data from sensors, researchers may be able to monitor how residents interact within the precinct's existing design, then come up with ways to promote a sense of community.



For example, motion sensors on smart lighting could help HDB better understand how residents move around and utilise an estate's community spaces, and work towards redesigning the areas that are underutilised.



If data shows that residents in a particular estate are fond of cycling, customised cycling apps could be introduced in the estate.



IMPROVING WORKSITE PRODUCTIVITY AND SAFETY



Under the collaboration with NTU, a smart system will be developed to allow industry partners to share data and “synergise” construction processes through a central digital platform, said HDB.



For instance, industry partners in the entire construction supply chain would be able to log real-time information and progress updates on a particular project.



"This streamlines information and speeds up data-sharing among the different partners including architects, contractors, pre-casters and construction material suppliers, enabling them to better keep track of budgets and timelines," said HDB.



Researchers will also look into a supporting system that allows the logistics of construction inventory to be managed virtually.



Building components could be attached with smart sensors with geo-tagging capabilities, so that contractors can manage when the parts arrive at the work site, as well as quickly identify any lapses such as incorrect deliveries.



Smart sensors will also support a crane system, which calculates the quickest and safest hoisting paths for building components on site to "mitigate potential collisions and swaying", said HDB.



The studies by NTU and SUTD will go on for three years.

Additional reporting by Loke Kok Fai.

