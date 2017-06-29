HDB inks S$5.3m agreement to study smart tech for housing estates

The housing agency will collaborate with Imperial College London and A*STAR’s Institute for Infocomm Research to study how new technologies can improve the maintenance of services in housing estates.

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) is studying how smart sensors and analytics can improve services in housing estates.



For instance, it will look into how to aggregate large amounts of municipal data into a central repository, as well as to strengthen existing predictive technologies to improve estate maintenance.



In the case of lift maintenance, potential problems may be better detected using data collected from individual lift components.

These are among the smart solutions being studied, as part of a four-year S$5.3 million research agreement signed on Thursday (Jun 29) with Imperial College London and A*STAR’s Institute for Infocomm Research.

“Estate services form the backbone of any residential town ... The ability to monitor the health of these services in real-time can greatly change the way estates are maintained," said HDB's chief executive officer Cheong Koon Hean.

HDB said the research programme is part of its “Smart HDB Town Framework”, which maps out how HDB will create "liveable, efficient, sustainable and safe towns for residents".

Under the updated framework, HDB will also study how data collected on demographics, social trends, and lifestyle preferences, can be used to better understand residents’ needs and what smart applications can be developed to bring residents closer together.