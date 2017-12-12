HDB launches tender for executive condo site at Sumang Walk

SINGAPORE: The Housing & Development Board (HDB), launched a residential site at Sumang Walk for sale by public tender on Tuesday (Dec 12), under the Confirmed List of 2nd Half 2017 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.



In its press release, HDB said the 99-year leasehold site has an area of 27,056.4 sq m, and can potentially yield about 820 residential units.



A five-year Project Completion Period (PCP) will be granted starting from the tender of this Executive Condominium site.



Land Parcel at Sumang Walk (Image: HDB)

The tender for the land parcel at Sumang Walk will close Jan 30, 2018.



HDB said the tender closing for this site is batched with two other residential sites at Chong Kuo Road and Handy Road, which were launched by URA in October and November 2017 respectively under the 2nd Half 2017 GLS Programme.

