HDB officer charged for revealing confidential information to reporter

The Straits Times reporter, who followed up on the confidential information, was also issued with a "stern warning" by the police.

SINGAPORE: A Housing and Development Board (HDB) officer was charged in court for sharing confidential information on a new initiative with a Straits Times reporter.

Ng Han Yuan, 25, was charged on Friday (Nov 10) with wrongfully communicating confidential information, an offence under the Official Secrets Act.

The police said in a news release that HDB made a police report on Jul 27, after it received media queries from a Straits Times reporter on the new HDB Resale Portal, which had not been made public at the time.

Police investigations found that Ng shared confidential information with the reporter, Ms Janice Tai, in May, and the reporter approached several parties in July with queries on the information.

The police have issued Ms Tai with a "stern warning" for her actions, they said.

"The Government takes a serious view of the wrongful communication of confidential information, especially if the party involved is a public officer, and will not hesitate to take action," the police added in the news release.

According to court documents, Ng was an estate manager from the resale operation section in HDB's estate administration and property division at the time of the offence.

Ng said in court on Friday that he intends to plead guilty to the charge. He is expected to do so on Dec 15.

He faces a fine of up to S$2,000 and up to two years in jail.