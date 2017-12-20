HDB officer fined S$2,000 for sharing confidential information with reporter

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Housing and Development Board (HDB) officer was fined S$2,000 on Wednesday (Dec 20) for sharing confidential information with a reporter.

Ng Han Yuan was charged last month for breaching the Official Secrets Act by “wrongfully communicating confidential information”. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Dressed in a jacket, white shirt and black pants, Ng appeared relaxed in court. Just before court started, he was seen huddled outside in prayer with five other individuals, who appeared to be family members.

Ng was represented by a lawyer, despite telling the court earlier that he would not engage one.



According to the police, HDB made a police report in July after receiving queries from a Straits Times reporter on the launch of its new Resale Portal. The information had not been made public at the time of the reporter’s query.

The police said its investigations found that Ng had shared confidential information with the reporter, identified in court documents as Ms Janice Tai, in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subsequently, Ms Tai approached other parties relating to the portal. The police said Ms Tai had been issued a “stern warning”, understood to be for the offence of receiving confidential information under the Official Secrets Act.

According to court documents, Ng was an estate manager with HDB’s estate administration and property division’s resale operation section.

In November, HDB told Channel NewsAsia that Ng had been suspended from duties pending the outcome of the court case.

"We will assess the situation and take appropriate disciplinary action based on the outcome of the court proceedings," it said.

"HDB takes a serious view of any unauthorised disclosure of information."