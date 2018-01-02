HDB resale flat prices decline 1.5% in 2017: Flash estimates

SINGAPORE: Prices of resale flats for 2017 declined by 1.5 per cent, according to flash estimates released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Jan 2).

In the fourth quarter, resale prices declined 0.2 per cent as compared to the previous quarter. The resale price index - which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market - is estimated to have slid to 132.6 from 132.8 in the previous quarter, HDB said.

The resale price index for the full quarter will be released on Jan 26.

HDB also announced that it will launch about 17,000 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats for sale. About 3,600 of those flats will be offered in February in Choa Chua Kang, Geylang, Tampines and Woodlands.