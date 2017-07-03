HDB resale flat prices declined 0.1% in Q2: Flash estimates

SINGAPORE: Resale prices of Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats declined by 0.1 per cent in the second quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter, according to flash estimates released by HDB on Monday (Jul 3).

The resale price index - which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market - is estimated to have slid to 133.7 from 133.9 the previous quarter, HDB said.

HDB will offer about 3,850 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Bukit Batok and Sengkang in August this year, it added.