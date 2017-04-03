HDB resale flat prices declined 0.6% in Q1: Flash estimates

SINGAPORE: Resale prices of Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats declined by 0.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter, according to flash estimates released by HDB on Monday (Apr 3).

The resale price index - which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market - is estimated to have slid to 133.8 from 134.6 the previous quarter, HDB said.

HDB plans to launch about 4,600 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Woodlands, Yishun, Bidadari and Geylang in May. It will also offer about 3,000 balance flats in the same month, it added.