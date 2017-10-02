HDB resale flat prices declined 0.6% in Q3: HDB flash estimates

SINGAPORE: Resale prices of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats declined by 0.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 as compared to the previous quarter, according to flash estimates released by HDB on Monday (Oct 2).

The resale price index - which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market - is estimated to have slid to 132.9 from 133.7 in the previous quarter, HDB said.



HDB also announced that it would offer about 4,800 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Geylang, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines in the November 2017 BTO exercise. There will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise.

This will bring the total BTO flat supply for this year to about 17,500 units, said HDB.

The RPI provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market. The RPI for the full quarter will be released on Oct 27.

