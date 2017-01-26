HDB resale prices fall 0.1% in 2016

SINGAPORE: The resale prices of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats fell by 0.1 per cent in 2016, according to the latest figures from HDB released on Thursday (Jan 26).

For the fourth quarter of 2016, the Resale Price Index saw the same drop when compared to the previous quarter, it added.

Resale transactions dropped 9.1 per cent from 5,514 cases in the third quarter to 5,012 in the fourth quarter of 2016. However, the full year of 2016 saw transactions rise by 7.8 per cent from 19,306 in 2015 to 20,813, the agency said.

As for rentals, the number of applications approved for subletting of their HDB flat fell by 1 per cent from 10,789 cases in the third quarter to 10,678 cases in the fourth quarter of last year, figures showed.

There were 52,941 HDB flats that were sublet as at Dec 31, 2016 - an increase of 1 per cent over the previous quarter, it added.

Going forward, HDB will offer about 17,000 new flats for sale in the Build-To-Order exercises, and the first one will be launched in February this year. It will offer about 4,100 flats in Clementi, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands, it said.