HDB resale transactions jump 32.5% in Q2, despite prices remaining flat

SINGAPORE: Prices of Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale homes were mostly unchanged in the second quarter, falling by just 0.1 per cent from the previous quarter, according to figures released by HDB on Friday (Jul 28).

However, the number of resale transactions jumped by 32.5 per cent from 4,530 cases to 6,001 cases in the April to June period.

More home owners also sublet their flats, with the number of approved subletting applications rising by 9.5 per cent from 9,981 cases to 10,929 cases.

As of Jun 30, there were 53,540 HDB flats being sublet, an increase of 0.3 per cent from the first quarter.

About 3,850 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be launched next month in Bukit Batok and Sengkang, and 1,394 unsold balance flats under the first Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercise, HDB said.