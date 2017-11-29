HDB's transfer of industrial properties and land to JTC to take effect on Jan 1

SINGAPORE: The transfer of the Housing and Development Board (HDB)'s industrial properties and land to JTC will take effect on Jan 1 next year, the agencies announced on Wednesday (Nov 29).



The Government had announced the transfer, which will affect about 10,700 industrial units and 540 industrial land leases, on Oct 19 last year and changes to the law were passed in Parliament on Sep 11 this year.



"The consolidation of all public sector industrial land and properties under a single government agency will enable JTC to better support industrialists in their business growth," the agencies said in a joint press release.



"Customers will enjoy one-stop access to the full range of public sector industrial facilities, and receive better support for their land and space needs across the different stages of business growth," they added.



For the convenience of industrial tenants and lessees, counter services will continue to be available at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh after the transfer, according to HDB and JTC.



A customer service centre at The JTC Summit in Jurong East will also be set up to serve customers from Jan 1, they added.

Advertisement