HDB to build 2,000 flats next to Pasir Ris Park as part of town's renewal plans

SINGAPORE: About 2,000 more public housing flats and a new mixed-used development that’s integrated with the bus interchange will be built in Pasir Ris in the next few years, announced the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Saturday (29 Apr).

The new flats, which will be launched in three to five years, will be located next to Pasir Ris Park, and near elevated cycling and pedestrian paths that are being planned to provide direct connection from the town centre to the park, said HDB.

Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Teo Chee Hean said on Saturday the new HDB flats will help cater to the needs of multi-generational families in Pasir Ris.



He noted that many residents had asked him about plans for new Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in the estate since the last project, Costa Ris, was launched in 2011.



Said Mr Teo: "This is important for all of you, because your children grow up, they're settling down and looking to buy a home. I know many of you hope that your children can continue to live close by with you here."

These initiatives are part of rejuvenation plans under the Remaking Our Heartland programme which was first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2007. Pasir Ris, Woodlands and Toa Payoh are the latest batch of towns to have had upgrading plans drawn up and which were announced this month.

At the Pasir Ris Town Centre, a mixed-use development with retail and residential units will be built. It will be integrated with a new bus interchange to provide “seamless connection to public transport services and a wide range of commercial facilities, all under one roof,” said HDB.

It added that the bus interchange will incorporate a dedicated pick-up and drop-off area for full-time National Servicemen (NSF) undergoing military training in Pulau Tekong.

A land parcel of 3.6 hectares has been set aside for the project and will be released for sale under the Government Land Sales programme in the next three to five years.



Pasir Ris Town Centre with a new mixed-use development integrated with the bus interchange. (Image: HDB)

FIRST HAWKER CENTRE IN PASIR RIS, PARKS GET UPGRADE

Pasir Ris and its 110,000 residents will also be getting its first hawker centre, which is on track to be completed later this year.

The two-storey hawker centre, which is located at Pasir Ris Town Park, offers 41 stalls and more than 500 seating spaces.



All existing neighbourhood centres and parks in Pasir Ris will also be upgraded. Pasir Ris Park and Beach, for instance, will get more recreational facilities and sand play areas, said HDB.



New hawker centre at Pasir Ris Town Park. (Image: HDB)

Cyclists and pedestrians can look forward to more car-free pathways. There will be a 1.2km Central Greenway connecting Tampines Eco Green to Pasir Ris Park. It will run through the town centre and housing developments along it, including the upcoming one.



The path from the town centre to Pasir Ris park, which is about 0.5km, will be elevated to allow cyclists and pedestrians to bypass the roads below it and get to their destinations faster.



Close to 100 residents and grassroots leaders took part in focus group discussions in June and July 2015 to share their views on how Pasir Ris could be improved.

One analyst, Edmund Tie & Company's head of Southeast Asia research Lee Nai Jia, said it was too early to say whether property prices in Pasir Ris will go up due to the rejuvenation efforts as the town is not in a central location.



"Location and transportation still play very important roles when it comes to home prices ... (the) price could change once plans for the Cross Island Line are firmed up," he explained.



Nonetheless, the additional spaces and parks meant for social activities could help create more tight-knit communities among residents, he said.

Residents can continue to provide their feedback online or at the Remaking Our Heartland exhibition at the Pasir Ris Town Centre, which will be held from Apr 29 until May 14.